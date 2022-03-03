Ranveer Singh As Jayeshbhai Jordaar - Move Aside, 'Red Chaddi Hero' And 'Gundewala Hero'

Highlights Ranveer Singh plays several heroes in the latest post

Announces release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Shalini Pandey to mark Hindi debut

New Delhi: Finally, Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit the theatres this year. The 36-year-old actor announced the release date on his Instagram handle, along with a quirky video showcasing him in several "Hero" avatars. In the video, he talks about various kinds of heroes that the audience has seen in the films so far, such as Gunwala Hero, Gundewala Hero, Phunwala Hero, Policewala Hero, Outerspace Hero, No. 1 Hero, Red Chaddi Hero and others. Towards the end of the video, he introduces his character 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' as one of its kind, different from all heroes seen in the films.

Sharing the post, Ranveer Singh captioned it as, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI...Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." Soon after he shared the post, his fans got excited and bombarded his comment section. One of the users wrote, "FINALLY!!" along with fire emoticons, while another wrote, "Awesome" along with lovestruck emoticons.

Here have a look:

YRF also shared the announcement video on the Twitter handle and wrote, "Saare heroes ek taraf, aur #JayeshbhaiJordaar ek taraf! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

Talking about the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a titular Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the social comedy film will mark the Hindi debut of Tamil and Telugu actress Shalini Pandey. It also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was scheduled to release on August 27, 2021, but owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to postpone the release.