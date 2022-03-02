Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Pose At Sanah Kapur's Chooda Ceremony

Highlights Sanah Kapur's chooda ceremony pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all smiles as they get clicked

Sanah Kapur and Mayank to get married today

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is all set to marry Mayank, actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa's son, today in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Recently, her cousin Vivaan Shah, actors Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah's son, took to his social media handle and shared the pics and videos from Sanah's Chooda ceremony. In the images Shaandaar actress is looking adorable in white colour suit paired with red colour dupatta. Mayank, on the other hand, looks handsome in traditional attire. Sharing the images, Vivaan captioned it as, "@sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Photos from the Chooda ceremony"

In the pics shared above, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked dapper as they posed for a family picture. Jersey actor also shared a stunning post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Where the party at!"

Vivaan also shared a few videos on his Instagram story, wherein Sanah's aunt and Veteran actress, Ratna Pathak Shah, made her wear the choodas.

Meanwhile, Vivaan has kept Kapur and Shah fans on their toes by sharing Sanah and Mayank's pre-wedding pics and videos. Earlier, he shared a video from their Mehendi ceremony wherein Sanah was decked in a yellow-pink attire, while Mayank was donning olive green colour sherwani. He captioned the video as, "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you'll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu "

Popular Bollywood Mehendi artist Veena Nagda also shared a pic with veteran actress and Sanah's mother, Supriya Pathak. In the image, the actress adorned a red desi ensemble, showing off her Mehendi.

Sanah Kapur pre-wedding ceremonies

Earlier, Pankaj Kapur confirmed the news of his daughter, Sanah's wedding to ETimes and said, "I don't want to talk much about this, but yes, it is my daughter's wedding".

On the work front, Sanah was last seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. She marked her debut with Shahid and Alia Bhatt starrer Shaandaar , released in 2015.