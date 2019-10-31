Ananya Panday On Manish Malhotra's Nostalgic Post: 'You'll Be Dressing My Kids'

Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday (courtesy ananyapanday)

On Ananya Panday's 21st birthday on October 30, Manish Malhotra wrote a heartfelt note about his journey as a costume designer in the film industry, which clocked a "full work circle", courtesy Student Of The Year 2. In a lengthy post, featuring a glimpse of Ananya and dad Chunky Panday's Diwali special photoshoot for Hindustan Times, the celebrated designer wrote: "When I started my costume design career in 1990, Chunky Panday was one of the first actors I worked a lot with and he had a very different and interesting take on clothes which at that time was different from the other heroes."

Mr Malhotra added that Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana was the first bride that he designed a reception outfit for in 1998: "Bhavana was the first bride for whom I made a reception outfit. And at that time a different colour - soft blue - and a very different style. Many years later, I got into main stream Indian fashion and designing wedding clothes."

Almost three decades after starting his career as a costume designer with Chunky Panday as one of the actors he worked with most, Manish Malhotra's experience of styling Ananya in Student Of The Year 2 was a special experience: "...29 years being in the movies and now having styled Ananya Panday in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 feels like a full work circle. So this photoshoot for Diwali by Hindustan Times is interesting and special for me with Chunky and Ananya both in Manish Malhotra label."

Touched by Manish Malhotra's post, Ananya dropped an adorable comment: "That's so lovely, Manish! To many, many more! You will be dressing my kids also ten years later! Forever young and fab." Take a look at Manish Malhotra's post and Ananya Panday's comment here.

Manish Malhotra designed the ultra glam millennial-special outfits for Ananya's debut film Student Of The Year 2, also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, after her much-awaited Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday has two more films lined-up Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khali Peeli.

