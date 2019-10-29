Ahead Of Ananya Panday's Birthday, A Special Throwback Treat From Mom Bhavana

Bhavana Panday shared this image. (Image courtesy: bhavanapanday)

Ananya Panday, who will celebrate her 21st birthday on Wednesday, got a pre-birthday present in the form of a throwback picture from her mother Bhavana Panday. On Tuesday, Bhavana Panday struck gold in her family photo archive and shared a picture from Ananya's childhood days. In the adorable photograph, Bhavana can be seen holding little Ananya in her arms and we must tell you that the actress looks super cute in the picture. In her post, Bhavana Panday referred to Ananya as her "pudding" and she captioned the post: "From my little baby girl to all grown up (tomorrow). Love you my pudding." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #turning21 and #timeflies.

Ananya reacted to her mother's post by making several heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the picture here:

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Student Of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ananya's second Bollywood project is Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also signed Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be directed by Mudassar Aziz and it a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles.

Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive.' On Gandhi Jayanti this year, the actress launched a new campaign called "Swachh Social Media," which aims at curbing any form of social media bullying.

