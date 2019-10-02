Ananya Panday's 'Swachh Social Media' Campaign Gets Lots Of Love From The Internet

Ananya Panday's "Swachh Social Media" campaign aims at curbing any form of social media bullying

Entertainment | Updated: October 02, 2019
Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "We need our social environment to be cleaner," wrote Ananya Panday
  2. "I won't use abusive language on social media," she added
  3. She runs a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive'

Ananya Panday occupied a top spot on Twitter's list of trends on Wednesday and for all the right reasons. The 20-year-old actress, as a part of her digital social responsibility initiative 'So Positive,' launched a new campaign called "Swachh Social Media," which aims at curbing any form of social media bullying. The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared a video on social media on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in which she pledged to never abuse anyone on social media. Just like us, the Internet also loved Ananya's take on cyber bullying. The actress' ideas resonated with several fans, who praised her for the video.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

"We as a society should stand united against social media bullying and take a pledge to support Ananya Panday," wrote a Twitter user.

Another fan hailed the actress for her initiative and added, "Hats off."

Inspired by Ananya Panday's initiative, several Twitter users decided to pledge to bring an end to social media bullying and trolling.

Here are some more tweets:

Sharing the video on social media, Ananya Panday wrote: "We all need to be the change that we want to see around us. Today, I have pledged that I won't use abusive language on social media with the intent to hurt someone. If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and more positive, please take this step for a Swachh Social Media ."

Ananya Panday announced an initiative named 'So Positive' on World Social Media Day earlier this year. Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. Ananya Pandya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.



