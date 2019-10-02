Ananya Panday's 'Swachh Social Media' Campaign Gets Lots Of Love From The Internet

Ananya Panday in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday occupied a top spot on Twitter's list of trends on Wednesday and for all the right reasons. The 20-year-old actress, as a part of her digital social responsibility initiative 'So Positive,' launched a new campaign called "Swachh Social Media," which aims at curbing any form of social media bullying. The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared a video on social media on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in which she pledged to never abuse anyone on social media. Just like us, the Internet also loved Ananya's take on cyber bullying. The actress' ideas resonated with several fans, who praised her for the video.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

"We as a society should stand united against social media bullying and take a pledge to support Ananya Panday," wrote a Twitter user.

We as a society should stand united against Social Media Bullying and take a pledge to support #SwachhSocialMedia Ananya Panday pic.twitter.com/WAPRkyP1TJ — Dhoni (@iamvaishali6) October 2, 2019

Another fan hailed the actress for her initiative and added, "Hats off."

Hats off to the kind of work that Ananya Panday's So Positive has been doing... I support #SwachhSocialMediapic.twitter.com/IBKL4onLMn — Sourabh (@calmwala) October 2, 2019

Inspired by Ananya Panday's initiative, several Twitter users decided to pledge to bring an end to social media bullying and trolling.

I covenant with Ananya Panday not to abuse anyone on social media regards to the content I use & also always stand against such abuse.#swachhsocialmedia@SoPositiveDSR#AnanyaPanday@ananyapandayypic.twitter.com/DTxYcb9kE7 — Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) October 2, 2019

For this great #SwachhSocialMedia initiative Ananya Panday has my respect pic.twitter.com/Kr6q9w3Tab — Steev (@SteevSRKian) October 2, 2019

Here are some more tweets:

Don't u all think we all should join Ananya Panday in this b'ful campaign #SwachhSocialMedia to be a better citizen! pic.twitter.com/diWFdoYQqk — . (@piya_kohli) October 2, 2019

So cool this is.... #SwachhSocialMedia.... Why didn't we think of this before!! Ananya Pandaypic.twitter.com/od3QGkSTuE — Ashok Sharma (@Modi_Mahatma) October 2, 2019

Not every war needs a sword, sometimes a small initiative in right direction is enough #SwachhSocialMedia, an initiative by Ananya Panday is the proof. pic.twitter.com/RhwxyG4Nqq — manohar (@manoharr_13) October 2, 2019

Sharing the video on social media, Ananya Panday wrote: "We all need to be the change that we want to see around us. Today, I have pledged that I won't use abusive language on social media with the intent to hurt someone. If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and more positive, please take this step for a Swachh Social Media ."

Ananya Panday announced an initiative named 'So Positive' on World Social Media Day earlier this year. Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. Ananya Pandya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.

