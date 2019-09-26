Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Dad Chunky Panday Is Too Cute: 'I Love Life This Much All Because Of You'

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Chunky Panday turned a year older on Thursday Daughter Ananya wished him on social media Bhavana Panday also shared a birthday post for her husband

Ananya Panday's birthday wish for actor father Chunky Panday is all about love and throwback pictures. The Saaho actor turned a year older on Thursday and to make the occasion extra special for him, Ananya Panday wished him on social media with the sweetest message possible. The 20-year-old actress shared a set of throwback pictures on her Instagram profile, which comprised some of the cutest picture of herself and Chunky Panday from her childhood days. Sharing the post, Ananya Panday captioned it: "I love life this much all because of you! Happy birthday Papa, thank you for always making me laugh." Aww.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post and do tell us in the comments section which one you liked the most:

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday was the first one to wish him on his 57th birthday. Sharing a blast from the past, Bhavana hilariously captioned her birthday post and wrote: "To taking all our party themes very seriously! Birthday eve!"

Reacting to the picture, many celebrities such as Neelam Kothari, Sophie Choudry and Farah Khan dropped comments on the post. "Too hot! You can get back there in two months!" commented Neelam Kothari while Farah trolled Chunky and wrote: "Why is chunky Shikari Shambu?"

A screenshot of Neelam, Sophie and Farah's comments on Bhavana's post.

Farah Khan also shared a separate birthday post for Chunky Panday on her Instagram profile. In the throwback picture, Chunky can be seen posing with Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. "Happy birthday to the one who still looks the youngest! Have the best year Chunks," she wrote.

On the work front, Chunky Panday was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. His upcoming film is Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4.

