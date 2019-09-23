Chunky Panday On Dealing With Career Low: 'Actors Should Be Shameless'

Chunky Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: chunkypanday)

Actor Chunky Panday told news agency PTI that actors should be 'shameless' to be at the top of their game. Speaking about dealing with the high and low phases of his career Chunky Panday said, "I believe an actor should be shameless. I am a thick skull... You get into depression when you are sitting at home and have no work, especially after being at the top of your game... where you have seen the highs and people were chasing you." Chunky Panday's Bollywood career was at its peak in the late Eighties and the early Nineties when he featured in films like Tezaab, Agnee and Aankhen among others.

Chunky Panday told PTI that after Aankhen (1993) he was without work for almost a year and that's when he tried his luck in Bangladesh. "In 1993 after giving a blockbuster Aankhen, I had no work. I was sitting at home for a year. I only had one film titled Teesra Kaun?. That's when I got the opportunity to work in Bangladesh and my first film was a superhit. I worked there for three-four years... When I came back to Hindi cinema, I realised a generation had forgotten me completely. I had to start struggling. I would meet people, ask for work and luckily I got it."

Chunky Panday was recently seen in Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam in a negative role - his third after Begum Jaan and Saaho. "A lot of people did not expect me to do a villainous role," said Chunky Panday and he added that he was inspired to take up negative roles after watching Rishi Kapoor as Rauf Lala in Agneepath (2012). "I wish I had done this earlier. A hero is very boring. He has to do all the good things... While a villain can do everything," said Chunky Panday.

Currently, Chunky Panday is awaiting the release of Housefull 4, in which he plays the comic character Akhri Pasta.

