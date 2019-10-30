To Ananya Panday On Her Birthday, With Love From Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria And Others

Ananya Panday's birthday: Alia photographed with the birthday girl. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Highlights Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday Chunky Panday and Bhavana also posted wishes on social media Kartik Aaryan posted a video with Ananya Panday on Instagram

On Ananya Panday's 21st birthday, the actress' closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. Alia Bhatt, who has not co-starred with Ananya yet, shared a picture with the birthday girl, in which the duo could be seen embracing. Alia captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Ananya Panday. Have a beautiful day. Big hug." Another adorable wish came from Ananya's Student Of the Year 2 co-star and close friend Tara Sutaria. Tara posted a goofy picture on her Instagram story and she wrote: "What's Ananya Panday's birthday without another cuddly photograph with her favourite (needy) co-star. Happy Birthday little Scorpio baby. Here's to you."

Take a look at Alia and Tara Sutaria's birthday greetings here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Tara Sutaria's Instagram story.

Ananya's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan wished Ananya by posting a special video on his Instagram profile. Kartik captioned the post: "Violence wali umar ho gayi ladki ki. Happy Birthday."

Bhumi Pednekar, who also stars in Pati Patni Aur Woh, shared a picture with the birthday girl and she captioned it: "Here's wishing this cute little girl a very happy birthday. May this year be full of all things amazing."

Raveena Tandon posted a selfie with the actress and wrote: "Happy Birthday baby girl. Loads of love joy and success to you always ... God bless you my darling. Scorpion women be like."

Needless to say, Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday also wished her on social media. She wrote in her wish: "Happy Birthday. Keep smiling and keep shining. Love you. Wishing you the best day and year."

Meanwhile, Ananya's father Chunky Panday posted a throwback picture of himself along with Ananya from her childhood days and he wrote: "Twinkle, twinkle always my little star."

Ananya Panday stepped into Bollywood with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Other than Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.