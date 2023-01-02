Ananya Panday Is 'Setting The Tone For 2023' Like This. New Pics From Her Thailand Diaries

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who is currently holidaying in Thailand with her friends, spent her first day of the year on the beach and enjoying a water ride. The actress has treated her Insta family to pictures, and they are stunning. In the first photo, Ananya is standing on the beach and smiling. In the next, she can be seen enjoying the sunset, followed by a few pictures with her friend. The last two pictures are of the beautiful sky and amazing weather.

Sharing the post, Ananya Panday captioned it as "Setting the tone for 2023." Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Ananya Panday rang in New Year with Navya Naveli Nanda and other friends. The actress has shared many pictures from the celebrations, and it's beautiful. In the caption, she wrote, "2023 I'm ready are you?????"

Take a look below:

Ananya Panday is busy holidaying in Thailand and has been keeping her fans updated by sharing stunning pictures of herself. A few days ago, she shared many photos; some are from her beach day, while in the others, she is busy exploring Phuket. Check out the post below:

Inside Ananya Panday's first night in Thailand with Navya Naveli Nanda. Take a look below:

Ananya Panday is quite active on social media and keeps her fans hooked by sharing pictures and videos of herself. A few days ago, she shared many images from her photoshoot in which she can be seen in white swimwear. In the caption, the actress wrote, "You are the sky. Everything else, it's just the weather." Check out the post below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.