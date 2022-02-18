Ananya Panday Is 'Obsessed' With Alia Bhatt And We Don't Blame Her

Alia Bhatt's latest photos (courtesy aliaabhatt)

After attending 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt is returning. She has shared new photos from Berlin and they have caught everyone's attention. Alia is looking gorgeous in a short shimmery dress and is posing in a bathtub. Ananya Panday is "Obsessed" with Alia's latest look. Janhvi Kapoor also commented on Alia's post and wrote, "Excuse me please!!!!!" followed by lit emoji. The Raazi actress left Sophie Choudry love-struck. "Gorgeous," commented Huma Qureshi. Alia Bhatt has captioned the photos as "Bye bye Berlin" followed by a white heart emoji. Alia styled her dress with matching heels and a jacket. She went for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Alia Bhatt was in Berlin for the world premiere of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will release on February 25. Produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia will be seen as Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film, which showcases Gangubai's journey as the head of a brothel and a political leader of Kamathipura. She will be seen as the real-life sex worker who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red-light district in Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.

After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will be seen in RRR, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. The film will release in March. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her home production Darlings.