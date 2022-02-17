Namaste Berlin: Alia Bhatt Slays Red Carpet In True Gangubai Style

Alia doing her signature pose (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At present, Alia and the team of the film are in Berlin for the world premiere of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadiat the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Alia Bhatt attended day 2 of the festival in a white saree and her Gangubai style left the onlookers impressed. On the red carpet, Alia was posing with the fans and in the middle of it, she turned and did her backward namaste pose, which became famous after the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. The video was shared by one of Alia Bhatt's fan pages.

Alia Bhatt also shared photos from the red carpet and she looked stunning in a white saree with fringes. She completed her look with statement earrings and a neat bun and flowers in her hair. Alia shared the photos with white heart emoji. Alia Bhatt's saree has been designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Alia Bhatt has been doing the backward namaste pose while promoting her upcoming movie. Not just Alia, when the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, even her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor praised her by doing the backward namaste pose. Seeing Ranbir's reaction, Alia Bhatt had called him "best boyfriend ever."

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the real-life sex worker who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red light district in Mumbai. The film has been produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25 and is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will be seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR.