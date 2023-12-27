Ananya Panday And Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur Fly Out Of Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at the airport.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. They flew out of Mumbai this morning. The actors are rumoured to be dating. On his show Koffee With Karan 8, when the host Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya.

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception in February. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."