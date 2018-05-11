Anand Ahuja's Post For Sonam Kapoor Reviewed By Janhvi: 'Too Cute, Can't Breathe'

Looks like Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja is missing all the fun from his wedding. Anand Ahuja has been sharing memories from hia recently concluded wedding festivities on his Instagram stories and feed, and on Thursday night, we chanced upon two adorable photos of the newly-weds. Borrowing a quote from popular TV personality Ellen DeGeneres, Anand captioned the post as: "It's wonderful to be loved. It's profound to be understood." Sonam was quick to respond: "All our lifetimes," she said. Others who loved Anand Ahuja's post included two wedding guests - Sonam's colleague Ranveer Singh and cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Ranveer posted a never-ending series of hearts while Janhvi said: "You'll are too cute. I can't breathe." Aww.
This is what Anand Ahuja posted, which also sort of reminds us about the viral Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli post from Cape Town. Anand's post garnered 144,024 'likes' in less than half a day.
Read the short conversation between Janhvi and Anand here:
Earlier, the newly-weds delighted their Instafam with matching photos from the wedding, in which the duo can be seen kissing each other. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in an anand karaj on the morning of May 8 and followed it up with a reception in the evening.
CommentsOn the morning after the reception night, Anand posted a photo of their "dancing" shoes, courtesy Jimmy Choo (Sonam's pumps) and Nike (Anand's sneakers). Yes, the fellow wore sneakers to his own reception.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a big fat Punjabi shaadi which all Kapoor weddings are expected to be. The wedding was preceded by a pre-mehendi party and a mehendi ceremony. Guests at Sonam and Anand's wedding list included the Ambanis and the who's who of Bollywood like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar and others.