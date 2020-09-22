Anand Ahuja's 'First Ever' Snapchat Message To Sonam Kapoor Was About This

Anand Ahuja with Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Highlights Anand Ahuja posted a throwback picture of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently staying in London

The couple got married in May 2018

Anand Ahuja, in his Instagram story, revealed what his first Snapchat message to wife Sonam Kapoor was about (no points for guessing) sneakers, of course. Anand, who is the owner of the apparel brand Bhaane, wished the chief executive officer of the brand and his friend Deepika Deepti on her birthday on Tuesday, as a part of which he thanked her. Posting a picture of wife Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja wrote: "PS_ You know that my first ever Snapchat message to Sonam Kapoor, while I was 'courting' her, was about a selfie she posted on Snapchat in these sneakers, right? And I believe, you (Deepika Deepti) got her to wear them." He signed off the post saying, "So see how sneakers bring the world together."

Check out Anand Ahuja's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhaane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple are currently staying in London. Last week, Sonam shared a super cute picture of Anand as a "husband appreciation post."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Anand Ahuja acknowledged Sonam Kapoor's post with a note that read, "Girlfriend appreciation post! ... I love this picture because it captures the beauty, style and 'nerdiness' of my #everydayphenomenal #TBT #WillYouBeMyGirlfriend."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.