Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's 'Spectacular Weekend With Amazing Friends'

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoo)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a group photo from her getaway in Scotland

"All we need to warm our hearts," wrote Sonam Kapoor

"And rejuvenate our souls," she added

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are having a whole lot of fun in Scotland, a glimpse of which the actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple stepped out with their "amazing friends" on weekend to "rejuvenate their souls." Sonam posted a group photo, in which she can be seen posing with her husband and a couple of their friends. She looks pretty in a white shirt and jeans, which she paired with a cardigan. Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently living with Anand Ahuja in London, wrote: "A spectacular weekend with amazing friends. All we need to warm our hearts and rejuvenate our souls."

See Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Earlier in the day, Sonam shared more glimpses from her getaway on her Instagram stories. She posted a boomerang of Anand Ahuja playing golf and later shared a video of herself and Anand riding what appears to be a golf cart.

Take a look at the screenshots of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sonam Kapoor was living in Delhi with her husband during the nation-wide lockdown. The couple flew to London last month. Check out pictures from the actress' London diaries here:

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor has starred in several movies such as Neerja, Padman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Mausam, Thank You, Sanju and I Hate Luv Storys among many others. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan.