Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's 'Spectacular Weekend With Amazing Friends'

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor shared a group photo from her getaway in Scotland
- "All we need to warm our hearts," wrote Sonam Kapoor
- "And rejuvenate our souls," she added
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are having a whole lot of fun in Scotland, a glimpse of which the actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple stepped out with their "amazing friends" on weekend to "rejuvenate their souls." Sonam posted a group photo, in which she can be seen posing with her husband and a couple of their friends. She looks pretty in a white shirt and jeans, which she paired with a cardigan. Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently living with Anand Ahuja in London, wrote: "A spectacular weekend with amazing friends. All we need to warm our hearts and rejuvenate our souls."
See Sonam Kapoor's post here:
Earlier in the day, Sonam shared more glimpses from her getaway on her Instagram stories. She posted a boomerang of Anand Ahuja playing golf and later shared a video of herself and Anand riding what appears to be a golf cart.
Take a look at the screenshots of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories here:
Sonam Kapoor was living in Delhi with her husband during the nation-wide lockdown. The couple flew to London last month. Check out pictures from the actress' London diaries here:
T-2 days for Anand's birthday and I'm jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now-his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. I love you and I can't wait! Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don't forget to tag me! #EverydayPhenomenal #InstagramFilters #HappyBirthdayAnand #2daystogo #Birthday #BirthdayWeek #Basketball #IceCream
In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor has starred in several movies such as Neerja, Padman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Aisha, Mausam, Thank You, Sanju and I Hate Luv Storys among many others. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan.