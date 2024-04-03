An Unseen Pic Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie From Their Recent India Trip

Punya Malhotra Bhogal shared this image. (courtesy: Punya Malhotra Bhogal)

Priyanka Chopra had an eventful India trip recently. The Citadel actor was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Days after their departure from India, a family picture featuring Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie and Nick Jonas was shared by Punya Malhotra Bhogal (presumably Priyanka's acquaintance) on Instagram feed. In the picture, Priyanka, Nick and Malti can be seen dressed in their casual best. Malti can be seen seated on her mother's lap. The picture features Punya Malhotra Bhogal and her family members as well. Sharing the picture, Punya Malhotra Bhogal wrote, "Sometime last week with our cute lil bunny Malti." Take a look:

Priyanka attended brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony in her traditional best. Sharing the famjam pictures from the celebrations, Siddharth wrote, "Nothing without the fam#everything." Priyanka wore a red saree and Malti twinned with her on the occasion. Take a look:

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance together at Mannara Chopra's 33rd birthday party. For the party, Priyanka wore a white bralette and a skirt. Nick Jonas was dressed in a casual shirt and pants. Take a look at the pictures from the night:

Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrated a grand Holi in Noida. Pictures and videos from the party went crazy viral. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "Happy holi from the Chopras." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.