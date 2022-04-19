An Emotional Soni Razdan Shares Pic From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Ranbir with Alia and Soni Razdan. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan shared another lovely picture from daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding. The picture features Alia along with husband Ranbir Kapoor smiling. In the picture, Soni Razdan looks a bit emotional. She captioned the post: "My heartbeats..." adding a couple of heart emojis. Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt shared screen space in the 2018 film Raazi, in which the Mandi actress played Alia's onscreen mother. Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony on Thursday at their Mumbai residence Vastu. The wedding was attended by only a few friends and family members.

See Soni Razdan's post here:

After Alia and Ranbir's wedding on Thursday, Soni Razdan shared this post on social media. "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa," read Soni Razdan's caption.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of veteran actress Soni Razdan and director Mahesh Bhatt, stepped into Bollywood with the Karan Johar-directed 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia is a star of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy. The actress had two releases this year - RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir Kapoor, son of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. He is best known for films like Tamaasha, Rockstar, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.