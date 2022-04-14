Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: 'We Gain A Wonderful Son' - What Soni Razdan And Bhatts Wrote

Ranbir Alia wedding photo. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday afternoon and the actress released pictures from the wedding after a few hours. Alia and Ranbir wore white outfits by Sabyasachi. Wishing her daughter Alia and son-in-law Ranbir, Soni Razdan wrote in her Instagram post: "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

Read Soni Razdan's post here:

Alia Bhatt's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt shared pictures of the newlyweds on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "My whole hearts."

Screenshot of Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of actress Soni Razdan and director Mahesh Bhatt, stepped into Bollywood with the Karan Johar-directed 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia is a star of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy. The actress had two releases this year - RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor, son of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. He is best known for films like Tamaasha, Rockstar, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.