Newlywed Alia Bhatt At Airport, First Appearance After Marrying Ranbir Kapoor

Alia at Kalina airport

Alia Bhatt, who got married on April 14, was clicked at Mumbai's Kalina airport. This is Alia's first public appearance after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. The Raazi actress looked pretty in a pink suit and completed the look with a handbag and minimal jewellery. She greeted the paparazzi with a smile. While Ranbir Kapoor resumed work yesterday, Alia Bhatt returned to work today and was clicked at the Kalina airport. Alia is shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest photo

Photo Credit: Alia Bhatt at airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and fell in love. After dating each other for five years, they got married on April 14 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others attended Alia and Ranbir's pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

After getting married, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy photos from her wedding. She had captioned them as "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

See the post here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September. Alia also has Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next and also has Animal.