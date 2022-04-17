Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Post Wedding Bash: Karisma Kapoor Glitters And Shines With Newlyweds

Karisma with Alia and Ranbir (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor has shared a post giving her fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash. Alia and Ranbir hosted a party for their family and close friends at their Vastu house on Saturday. Karisma shared a picture with newlyweds and captioned the image as, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor". In the image, the trio can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile. Alia can be seen wearing a grey sequin dress, while Ranbir is looking dapper in a black pantsuit. Karisma, as usual, looks pretty in a white-black dress.

Sharing the post, Karisma tagged the post as "#aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai"

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a selfie with her brother on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Purple".

She also shared a picture with mother Neetu Kapoor and sisters Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. She captioned the image as "What a night!!!"

Meanwhile, apart from Kapoor and Bhatt families, the party was also attended by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Tara Sutaria and others.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14 at their Vastu house. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Releasing on September 9, 2022, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. Brahmastra will be Ranbir and Alia's first project as an on-screen couple.