Oh, Nothing, Just Shah Rukh Khan Leaving His Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara's House In Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan is super busy these days. The actor, who is receiving lots of love and admiration for his latest release Pathaan, is back at work. Oh yes, we are talking about his upcoming film, Jawan, with Nayanthara. The Atlee directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Days after behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring SRK, from the sets of Jawan, went viral, a video of the actor leaving Nayanthara's house has surfaced online. The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan giving a goodbye kiss to host Nayanthara before getting into his car in Chennai. The video, which was shared by a fan page on Twitter, has collected more than 21k views. Fans have dropped red hearts and hug emojis in the reply box.

Here is the clip we are talking about:

In another video, shared by the fan page, we can see Shah Rukh Khan surrounded by a group of fans as he arrived at Nayanthara's house in Chennai.

Jawan is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, this year. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. At the time of announcing his association, Shah Rukh Khan said, "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

During one of the Ask Me sessions on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. When asked by a fan to share his thoughts about working with Vijay Sethupathi, Shah Rukh Khan said that it was “tremendous….and a bit of madness.”

Tremendous….and a bit of madness

Replying to a question asked about Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well… a fantastic experience. Hope you all will like her in the film.”

She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film.

Shah Rukh Khanwill be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki . He will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu.