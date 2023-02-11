The ROFL Reason Shah Rukh Khan Picked Pathaan Over DDLJ, Explained In His Latest Tweet

SRK and Kajol in DDLJ. (courtesy: yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Pathaan has more than just one reason to celebrate. Turns out, Pathaan isn't the only SRK film that is running in theatres this week. The makers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge re-released the 1995 film in theaters for the Valentine's week. "Blockbusters of 2 eras - DDLJ and Pathaan are here! This Valentine's week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you," read a tweet shared by Yash Raj Films' Twitter handle, which has backed both DDLJ and Pathaan. SRK's reply to YRF's tweet was hilarious.

Shah Rukh Khan replied: "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana...and you guys are bringing back Raj...uff! This competition is killing me! I am going to see Pathaan... Raj toh ghar ka hai. ( Guys, I became an action hero after such difficulties and now you guys are bringing Raj back)."

See Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana....and you guys are bringing back Raj...uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan ...Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge showcased the story of Raj Malhotra, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Simran (Kajol), who fall in love during their vacation in Europe. They get separated by Simran's father, played by Amrish Puri, who takes her back to their ancestral home for her marriage. Raj and Simran end up together because "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The film also featured Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Mandira Bedi, Karan Johar and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

DDLJ redefined a whole genre of films. It won many awards and accolades, including the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995.

Meanwhile, the spy thrillerPathaan is smashing all box office records. The film has managed to collect over Rs 448.25 crore within 3 weeks of its release. The film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan.