Amy Jackson Celebrates 28th Birthday In Seychelles With 'Rain Dance.' See Pic

Amy Jackson, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, started her "28th year on this planet" with "rain dance" in South Africa. The actress, who is currently holidaying with her husband George Panayiotou and son Andreas Jax Panayiotou in South Africa, gave her fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram and shared a photo of herself, in which she can be seen enjoying rain dance in a bikini in Seychelles. Amy accompanied her post with a long note and wrote about the things she's grateful for. From "simply" waking up next to her little son to having the chance to tell her family that she loves them, Amy listed several reasons why just living another day is "truly a gift" for her. "Just to 'simply' wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing," wrote Amy.

"To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing. If you opened your eyes today and took another breath - you're winning! With everything that's happening across the world right now... Just to live another day is truly a gift! I'm going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude and I'm gonna start with this little rain dance! Yes, it's p*ssing down on my birthday and there's not an ounce of sun to be seen but on the plus side, the plants are happy," she added in her caption.

Earlier in the day, the Singh Is Bliing actress gave us a glimpse of her mother-life in a "real life vs Insta life" post. She Instagrammed two photos, in the first of which she could be seen posing with her son while in the second photo, Amy could be seen posing like a model. Sharing the post, Amy wrote: "Real life vs Insta life (and no, I didn't just chuck AP (her son) into the sea."

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child on September 23 last year and since then, we have been treated to adorable pictures of the little munchkin.

The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with Gautham Menon'S 2011 film Ekk Deewana Tha, has featured in over fifteen movies, including Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She was last seen in the 2018 Tamil film 2.0, in which she co-starred with superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.