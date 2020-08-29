Amul's Moving Tribute To 'Marvel Of An Actor' Chadwick Boseman

Amul shared this tribute to Chadwick Boseman (courtesy amul_india)

Actor Chadwick Boseman's death left fans across the world grieving with heartfelt tributes pouring in for the actor on social media and one such was from Amul. Chadwick Boseman was best known for portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero avatar Black Panther - Amul drew inspiration from Chadwick Boseman's most popular onscreen persona for the tribute. "Marvel of an actor," Amul described the late star and added: "RIP, King of Wakanda." Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, was the superhero name of King T'Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda. The victory phrase "Wakanda Forever", spoken by Black Panther in the MCU movies, has been trending on social media following the news of the actor's death.

Chadwick Boseman first featured as Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and then the stand-alone Black Panther film hit screens in 2018. Black Panther will always shine as the brightest milestone on Chadwick Boseman'sbrilliant legacy of work - history was made with Black Panther as it marked the first MCU film headlined by an actor of colour and also turned out to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to fetch Oscars and a Best Picture nomination. "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a statement from Chadwick Boseman's family after his death.

The family statement revealed that Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, which he chose to away from the media glare. He continued to work in films while undergoing cancer treatment: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much."

Netflix's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will posthumously star Chadwick Boseman. The actor was last seen in was last seen in Spike Lee-directed war movie Da 5 Bloods.