For Chadwick Boseman, Actors Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh And Others Post Broken Hearts

The Black Panther actor died on Friday after a four-year battle with cancer

For Chadwick Boseman, Actors Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh And Others Post Broken Hearts

Chadwick Boseman died after a battle with cancer (courtesy chadwickboseman)

Highlights

  • "Wakanda forever," wrote Vicky Kaushal
  • "He was a humble man with an infectious smile," tweeted Anupam Kher
  • Kareena, Ranveer, Anushka shared Instagram stories
New Delhi:

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Pantherwas mourned by celebs across the globe and heartfelt tributes poured in for the actor from the Bollywood film fraternity as well. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, among others, shared tributes for Chadwick Boseman on their Instagram stories with the broken heart emoji, which sums up the general emotion following the actor's death. Meanwhile, the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Sanjana Sanghi, Riteish Deshmukh and others, poured their hearts out in messages of condolence for Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor died on Friday after a four-year battle with cancer, which came as a shock to the world as he had chosen not to reveal his cancer diagnosis to the public domain.

30m462b

Screenshot of celebs' Instagram stories

begn5mto

Screenshot of celebs' Instagram stories

ts26s82o

Screenshot of celebs' Instagram stories

Here's how Bollywood mourned Chadwick Boseman. "Wakanda forever," wrote Vicky Kaushal, referring to Chadwick Boseman's superhero persona Black Panther. "Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile," tweeted Anupam Kher.

The fragility of life. #wakandaforever

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman has also been remembered fondly by his Avengers co-stars. Actors Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Angela Bassett, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, among others, tweeted: "Rest in power, king." The family confirmed Chadwick Boseman's death heart-wrenching social media posts, revealing the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and that he underwent treatment for years. During his cancer treatment, Chadwick Boseman made movies such as Marshall, Da5 Bloods and also filmed Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is yet to release. Read the family statement here:

Chadwick Boseman forever.

Comments
Chadwick BosemanChadwick Boseman dies of cancer

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india