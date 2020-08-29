Chadwick Boseman Forever: The Legend Will Live On

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther (courtesy theblackpanther)

Chadwick Boseman, forever. The actor died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. the actor had chosen not to reveal his medical condition in the public domain. "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a family statement. Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43, will forever be remembered as the young king T'Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda aka Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther popularised the victory phrase "Wakanda Forever" amongst fans. Black Panther will always shine as the brightest milestone on Chadwick Boseman's brilliant legacy of work - history was made with Black Panther as it marked the first MCU film headlined by an actor of colour and also turned out to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to fetch Oscars and a Best Picture nomination. Black Panther also featured in headlines for its impressive performance at the box office in 2018. Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther first featured in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and then the stand-alone Black Panther film hit screens in 2018.

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther played crucial roles in the unfolding of the final Avengers movie storylines. The actor worked with Avengers regulars such as Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, among others, in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and then Endgame in 2019.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman will always be synonymous with Black Panther but his impressive body of work also includes critically acclaimed films on real-life personalities. The list of most remembered movies of Chadwick Boseman also includes his 2013 film 42, in which he portrayed the role of African-American baseball player Jackie Robinson; 2014 movie Get On Up, which starred him as African-American singing legend James Brown; 2017's Marshall, inspired by the life and experiences of lawyer and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall.

Chadwick Boseman was last seen in Spike Lee-directed war movie Da 5 Bloods, which was among the movies the actor worked in while privately undergoing cancer treatment, as has been revealed in the family statement: "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Netflix's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will posthumously star Chadwick Boseman. The film is based on a play by August Wilson and also stars Viola Davis.

Chadwick Boseman's acting career began with a role in TV series Third Watch in 2003, and the same year, he made recurring appearances in another TV show titled All My Children. Chadwick Boseman made his film debut five years later with The Express: The Ernie Davis Story and his break-through movie 42 released in another half a decade. Chadwick Boseman also starred in the TV show Lincoln Heights and made single-episode appearances in shows such as Castle, Fringe, Justified, The Glades, among others. 21 Bridges, Message From The King and Gods Of Egypt are also some of Chadwick Boseman's well known movies.