Chadwick Boseman never publicly discussed his health condition, his family said in a statement.

'Rest In Power, King': Tributes Pour In For Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman From Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans And Other Marvel Stars

Chadwick Boseman with Chris Evans (courtesy ChrisEvans)

  • Chadwick Boseman died of cancer
  • The actor was best known for his role as 'Black Panther'
  • "Rest in peace, good friend," tweeted the Golden Globes
Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing King T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther movie, died of colon cancer at 43. Confirming the news of his death, the actor's family revealed that Chadwick Boseman battled cancer for four years - the actor never publicly discussed his medical condition. "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," read a part of the family statement. Following the news of his death, social media has been deluged by tributes for the Black Panther star, with heartfelt condolences pouring in from Chadwick Boseman's Avengers movie co-stars. "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who features as Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Actor Chris Evans, who co-starred with Chadwick Boseman as Captain America, tweeted: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of Avenger movies, wrote: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met."

Actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther movie, poured her heart out in an Instagram post:

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don't know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We'd spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother..."thou aren't not dead but flown afar...". All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince." #WakandaForever

Chris Pratt, Star-Lord of Avenger movies, tweeted this for Chadwick Boseman: "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul."

Actress Brie Larson, who co-starred with Chadwick Boseman as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, simply shared the broken heart emoji:

Heartfelt tributes for Chadwick Boseman also poured in from other members of the Hollywood fraternity and other celebs.

Team Black Panther remembered the star actor this way: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace." "An immeasurable loss," tweeted The Academy while "Rest in peace, good friend," tweeted the Golden Globes.

Chadwick Boseman's family described the actor as a "true fighter" in their statement, revealing he underwent treatment for years while continuing work: "Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"Chadwick Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," said the family statement.

