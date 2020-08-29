'Rest In Power, King': Tributes Pour In For Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman From Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans And Other Marvel Stars

Chadwick Boseman with Chris Evans (courtesy ChrisEvans)

Highlights Chadwick Boseman died of cancer

The actor was best known for his role as 'Black Panther'

"Rest in peace, good friend," tweeted the Golden Globes

Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing King T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther movie, died of colon cancer at 43. Confirming the news of his death, the actor's family revealed that Chadwick Boseman battled cancer for four years - the actor never publicly discussed his medical condition. "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," read a part of the family statement. Following the news of his death, social media has been deluged by tributes for the Black Panther star, with heartfelt condolences pouring in from Chadwick Boseman's Avengers movie co-stars. "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of Chadwick Boseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who features as Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Actor Chris Evans, who co-starred with Chadwick Boseman as Captain America, tweeted: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King???? pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of Avenger movies, wrote: "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I've met."

Actress Angela Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther movie, poured her heart out in an Instagram post:

Chris Pratt, Star-Lord of Avenger movies, tweeted this for Chadwick Boseman: "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul."

My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforeverhttps://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

Actress Brie Larson, who co-starred with Chadwick Boseman as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, simply shared the broken heart emoji:

Heartfelt tributes for Chadwick Boseman also poured in from other members of the Hollywood fraternity and other celebs.

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

❤️❤️❤️thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here. https://t.co/fvgFMCz89v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 29, 2020

May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/uKFuWUOaHX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 29, 2020

Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBosemanpic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

I never knew you personally, but I have been a fan from the first time I saw you on screen. Your legacy will always live on. You will be missed. Rest in power Chadwick. Sending love to your family and friends in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/7g4n3uWF9L — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 29, 2020

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

I'm so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. ???????????????? https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020

Team Black Panther remembered the star actor this way: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace." "An immeasurable loss," tweeted The Academy while "Rest in peace, good friend," tweeted the Golden Globes.

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman died Friday of colon cancer. He was 43. Rest in Peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/SiO4LxmK02 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's family described the actor as a "true fighter" in their statement, revealing he underwent treatment for years while continuing work: "Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"Chadwick Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," said the family statement.