Lupita Nyong'o And James Gunn Remember <i>Black Panther</i> Star Chadwick Boseman On His 4th Death Anniversary

Lupita Nyong'o paid tribute to late Chadwick Boseman on his 4th death anniversary. The actress honoured Boseman's legacy with a heartful note on social media. Her post featured a black-and-white photo of her Black Panther co-star, followed by an image of the two sharing a laugh on the red carpet. In the caption, Lupita wrote, "Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love. Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Director James Gunn, known for his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, shared Boseman's never-before-seen images from the set of Avengers: Endgame, which featured the actor in his last performance as T'Challa, the king of Wakanda. Gunn wrote in the caption, "Rest in Peace."

Viola Davis also shared a beautiful message for Chadwick Boseman on Instagram. The actress worked with Boseman in two movies: Get On Up (2014) and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020). Sharing a few pictures of Boseman, Davis wrote, "Authenticity, passion and love were all woven in one extraordinary human.....CHADWICK BOSEMAN! You live on in me. Your flame will never be extinguished."

Chadwick Boseman made his Hollywood debut in 2008 in football biopic The Express. The actor got his big break in 2013 when he starred as Jackie Robinson in his biopic 42. He gained global popularity with his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther. He originally appeared in Civil War as the comic book character but really came into his own in the wildly popular film Black Panther in 2018.

Boseman was set to reprise his role in the sequel of the movie. However, the actor died at the age of 43 in 2020. It was later revealed in a statement by Boseman's family that he had been battling colon cancer. While Boseman died before being able to film Black Panther 2, the producers chose to honour his legacy by retiring the character and revising the script.