At Age 58, Viola Davis Exudes Casual Glam In An Embellished Bralette And Bomber Jacket

Viola Davis looks stunning

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour has become one of the starry events of 2023 and well, for all the right reasons. With seemingly endless celebrity appearances, the world tour gave the fashion world quite a few moments to bookmark. Apart from Queen B's euphoric performances, the concerts saw an array of celebrities that brought their fashion forward. They sparked the fashion celebration with their finest silver and chrome style picks. Hollywood actress Viola Davis is the latest to join the celebrity roll call at Beyonce's World Tour. She defied age with her style statement as she gave us a run for our money. Abiding by the silver trend of the concert, Viola picked a black bralette, adorned with glittery stones. She teamed it with a pair of sky-blue denim jeans and a black Nike Air bomber jacket. She left her curls untamed and on-point dewy makeup sealed the deal for her.

Also Read: In Sheer Silver And Boots To Match, Beyonce's Latest Renaissance Concert Look Was A Fashion Bonanza

Be it on the red carpet or just on a casual outing, Viola Davis makes sure to leave an impact with her style statements. For her 58th birthday bash, Viola opted for an all-black floor-length dress that came with the most impressive cut-out detailing on her midriff region. The tie-up pattern on the back added character to the outfit. This time she styled her hair in a straight bob look with fringes.

No one understands colours like Viola Davis and her monochrome choices are always a classic. For an event, the Air actress wore a black velvet gown with white drape details. The one-shoulder ensemble featured a plunging boat neckline and was styled with a multi-layered diamond necklace. Brown lips, smokey eyes and add-on lashes were the best addition to her glam look.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi, Kamala Harris, Priyanka Chopra Among Most Stylish Beyonce Concert-Goers, See Full List Here

Viola Davis is another celebrity to bring bling to Beyonce's concert.