Amul's Moving Tribute To Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, was one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The star, on Monday, got a really special tribute from Amul in its new topical. The dairy brand, on its official Instagram profile, posted a topical highlighting some of Sushant Singh Rajput's finest works. From Kai Po Che's Ishaan Bhatt to cricketer MS Dhoni and Sonchiriya's Lakhna, the tribute celebrated Sushant's most remarkable performances. "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara," read the punchline on the snapshot, reminding us of Sushant's memorable song Ik Vaari Aa from his film Raabta.

Sharing the tribute, Amul wrote: "Tribute to a fine young actor." Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput was known for playing the leading roles in films such as Kai Po Che! Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. He started his career in television, rising to stardom in the Balaji show Pavitra Rishta. The actor was last seen in Netflix's film Drive, in which he co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on Sunday morning, Mumbai police told news agency PTI. No suicide note was found, the police said, adding that an investigation is being conducted. The actor's team, in a statement on Sunday, asked his fans to "keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life." The statement read: "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)