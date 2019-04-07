Amitabh Bachchan's Post For 'Dearest Friend' Abhishek Is All You Need To See Today

Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a picture along with his son Abhishek Big B's next film is Brahmastra Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun

Amitabh Bachchan's posts never fail to amaze us, be it a picture from the sets of a film, his well-written bog entries or simply a picture along with his family members and his latest tweet is not an exception. The 76-year-old actor shared multiple pictures of himself along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan on his Twitter handle and accompanied it with an interesting caption. In the pictures, the father-son duo can be seen engrossed in a conversation. In his post, Big B referred to Abhishek as his "dearest friend" and he even explained the reason behind his choice of words. "When he not just starts wearing your shoes, but also uses the same number of chairs to sit on, he does not just be a son, but the dearest friend," wrote Mr Bachchan.

As of now Abhishek has not reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's post but we can't wait to see the actor's response to his father's post. Meanwhile, check out Big B's post here:

T 3135 - When he not just starts wearing your shoes, but also uses the same number of chairs to sit on , he does not just be a Son, but the dearest friend !!#AbhishekBachchanpic.twitter.com/EAsxFOvhxO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek share a great rapport and frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Big B often shares throwback pictures of the Manmarziyaan actor on his social media handles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in several films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Sarkar Raj and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others.

On the work front, Big B's last film was Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. His upcoming projects include Jhund, Brahmastra and the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.