Badla Box Office Report: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Is A Super-Hit - 92 Crore And Counting

Badla opened to largely positive reviews at the box office

Updated: March 29, 2019 19:09 IST
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Badla. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Badla has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh
  2. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu
  3. Badla has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, manages to "stand tall" at the box office, despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's recently-released film Kesari, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in theaters two weeks ago, has managed to collect Rs 92.56 crore. Taran Adarsh gave us a progress report of Badla in his latest tweet and wrote: "Badla stands tall, despite a big opponent [#Kesari]... Should cross 85 cr, with an outside chance of crossing 90 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: 78.44 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 92.56 cr."

Later, Taran Adarsh shared an update of the progress made by the film in the international arena and revealed that the film had earned Rs 125 crore internationally. He tweeted: "Badla crosses 125 cr worldwide (Gross BOC)...India: 92.56 cr. Overseas: 33.21 cr. Total: 125.77 cr Gross BOC."

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh described Badla as a "super hit" and tweeted:

Badlaopened to positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of five and wrote: "Badla is a crime thriller that lifts itself out of the limitations of the form by spotlighting questions of guilt and retribution without diluting its edgy quality."

Badla is a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it has been produced under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Amrita Singh.



