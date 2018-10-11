Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Gift To Us - His First Look From Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Highlights He plays Gosayi Venkanna Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi Big B features in a cameo

Team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy presented the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from their film on the megastar's 76th birthday. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's 151st film and Amitabh Bachchan has filmed a cameo for it. Trade analyst Taran Adarsj shared the first look of Big B and the poster from the film on social media and wrote, "Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy." On the poster, Big B sports an intense look and looks unrecognisable with the beard. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film is produced by Chiranjeevi 's actor son Ram Charan and is directed by Surender Reddy.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's birthday gift to us. Take a look.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan had shared detailed glimpses of his look, along with those of the lead stars - Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. "Narasimha Reddy... the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu," he wrote.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

Big B had also shared a glimpse of his character on his blog, saying: "The first look tests (of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy) seem to be somewhat, thus... These are not the final, but close."

Chiranjeevi had requested Amitabh Bachchan to star in a cameo and this was his reply, "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is reportedly said to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, his film with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the line-up.