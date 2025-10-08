<i>'Jhund'</i> Actor Stabbed, Tied With Wire, Left To Die By Friend In Nagpur

An actor who played a small but impactful role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' was stabbed, hit with a stone, tied with a wire, and left to die by a friend in Nagpur on Wednesday. Priyanshu Thakur, 21, better known as 'Babu Chhetri'- his character's name in the movie - was found severely injured and died on the way to a hospital.

The police said Thakur's friend Dhruv Sahu, 20, visited his house in north Nagpur's Nara Basti area in the early hours of Wednesday, and the two went to a deserted spot in the locality. They began drinking and got into an argument soon after.

Sahu told the police that Thakur threatened to kill him and in a fit of rage, he stabbed the actor and hit him on his head with a stone. The 20-year-old said he also tied Thakur up with a wire to prevent him from approaching the police or going to a hospital and fled.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, Thakur was found with stab wounds and a head injury by local residents, and the police were informed. A blood-stained stone was found nearby.

Priyanshu's sister Shilpa filed a complaint naming Sahu as the suspect. Speaking to NDTV, Senior Inspector Arun Kshirsagar said, "Sahu has confessed to the crime."

Thakur acted alongside Bachchan in the 2022 film 'Jhund', which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Thakur won acclaim for his role in the film.

Shortly after the film was released, he was arrested for stealing Rs 5 lakh.