Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Dharmendra: "Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us"

Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered his decades-old friend and frequent collaborator Dharmendra, who died on Monday at the age of 89. Amitabh, along with his grandson Agastya and son Abhishek, showed up at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay his last respects on November 24.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt tribute for the actor on social media. He wrote, “... another valiant giant has left us... left the arena... leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound...”

In one sentence, he simply wrote, “Dharamji,” and shared a series of folded hands emojis.

“... the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity... he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament... unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade... the fraternity underwent changes... not him... his smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity... a rarity in the profession... the air about us swings vacant... a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuous...,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

He concluded the post with one word: “Prayers.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra collaborated on hit films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Ram Balram.

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 12, where he had been undergoing treatment since October 31 after complaining of breathlessness.

On Monday, security was beefed up in front of his bungalow, and an ambulance was spotted entering the premises, prompting speculation about his health.

Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone, attended his last rites at the crematorium.

Kajol, Shilpa Shetty–Raj Kundra, Rekha, Sanjay Khan, and Sussanne and Zayed Khan visited the actor's house in the evening to show their solidarity.

Dharmendra's last screen appearance is in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, in which he played the father of Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.