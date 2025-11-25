Delhi Bomber Wanted To Avenge Terrorist Burhan Wani's Killing: Sources

Umar Un Nabi, the doctor-turned-suicide bomber who detonated a car bomb near Delhi's Red Fort, used to call himself "emir" to tell the other white collar terrorists of his module that he was their ruler, their leader, and almost prince-like in how he projected himself to the others, sources told NDTV. He also wanted to take revenge for the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani by the security forces in 2016, sources said.

Investigators have harvested a huge amount of incriminating information during the questioning of several arrested terror suspects of the white collar module which was busted in Haryana's Faridabad.

The character descriptor "emir" of the suicide bomber was given by Muzamil Shakeel, the doctor at Faridabad's Al-Falah University who was the first to be recruited into the terror module by the Jaish-e-Mohammed's main contact, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed.

Another arrested terror suspect, Shaheen Saeed, has also given critical information during questioning, sources said.

Investigators said Muzamil Shakeel told them he was just a "mere labourer" compared to the status and experience that Umar Un Nabi had. The terrorists named their plan 'Operation Emir', with the suicide bomber as their pointsman.

Umar Un Nabi knew nine languages and remained the most educated and intelligent person in the terror module, investigators said, quoting what Muzamil Shakeel told them. Muzamil Shakeel described the suicide bomber as someone who would have easily become a nuclear scientist.

"We couldn't resist him [Umar Un Nabi]. His words were full of facts and research. He always called himself emir and didn't talk much. Till the end he maintained that it was about religion and nothing else," Muzamil Shakeel said, according to the investigators.

Umar Un Nabi often told the other doctors of the white collar terror module that the atmosphere in India was bad for Muslims, that polarisation was the new normal, and a genocide was a possibility, so they must remain prepared, sources said.

Some incidents and events frustrated Umar Un Nabi to such an extent that he ended up as a suicide bomber, the arrested terror suspect told investigators. These include scrapping of special status from Jammu and Kashmir, due to which Umar Un Nabi developed deep hatred for the security forces; the communal violence in Haryana's Mewat-Nuh region in July 2023, and the murders of Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35 allegedly by cow vigilantes in March 2023.

Day Of The Blast Near Red Fort

Umar Un Nabi carried a half-completed improvised explosives device (IED) in the Hyundai i20 car used in the suicide bombing, investigators said. He added acetone, or nail polish remover, and powdered sugar in making the bomb, sources said.

Initially, the terror module wanted to take the explosives they had hidden in Haryana to Jammu and Kashmir, where Umar Un Nabi had planned something big, sources said. That plan did not work out, and the suicide bomber started bringing urea used in making the IED from Nuh-Mewat region, sources said.

The arrested terror suspects told the investigators that Umar Un Nabi also tested the explosives and chemical reactions in his room at Al-Falah University. This was corroborated with the bomb-making items found inside his suitcase by the police.

The suicide attack at a traffic stop in the crowded Chandni Chowk killed 15.