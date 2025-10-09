Raghav Juyal Recalls The Homely Environment In Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: "They Have 5-Star Chefs, 7-Course Meals"

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During a recent interaction, the actor talked about partying at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on his birthday last November. Raghav called the moment a "lifetime achievement" for him. He also spoke about the exquisite meals served at Shah Rukh Khan's mansion.

What's Happening

Raghav Juyal opened up about his experience at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, calling the atmosphere "gharelu".

He said, "Mannat has a very gharelu mahaul, and the one thing I like the most about it is that it's the only house in Bandra where they speak both Hindi and Urdu. Gauri ma'am would first ask us, 'Pehle khana kha lo (Eat first).' They are such big people, yet they still worry about me having food on time."

He continued, "These are the things that happen in normal households. Mannat has five-star chefs, and they serve a seven-course meal, but even in that environment, Gauri ma'am says, 'Khana kha lo, waste ho jayega (Eat the food or it'll go to waste).' They care about simple things. These are basic, respectful gestures."

Raghav Juyal On Partying At SRK's Mannat

Raghav Juyal also spoke about parties at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and why they're always special.

The actor elaborated that Shah Rukh Khan takes care of everyone, which makes one want to stay longer and keep listening to him.

Raghav shared, "What I do is, I quietly take the iPad from his daughter Suhana Khan and start playing his songs. Then I don't let anybody else play any other songs. Only Shah Rukh's songs are played at the party. Then sir also comes, and I get completely floored. I have a lot of fun there. It feels like a lifetime achievement award whenever I go to a party at Mannat."

In A Nutshell

Raghav Juyal has been busy with media interactions ever since the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In one of his recent interviews, he spoke about having a blast while partying at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. He also mentioned the elaborate meals and five-star chefs that make the experience truly memorable.

ALSO READ | Raghav Juyal To NDTV: Shah Rukh Khan Offered King To Me After Watching The Ba***ds Of Bollywood