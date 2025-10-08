Raghav Juyal Stops Interview Midway To Wake Up Man Dozing Off. "True Successor Of SRK," Says Internet

Ba***ds actor Raghav Juyal is winning the hearts of the Internet, and how. In a viral video, the actor was seen waking up a man who was dozing off in the front row while Raghav was speaking at the meet. The video quickly went viral on the Internet, with users praising him as a "true successor of Shah Rukh Khan."

What's Happening

In the video, Raghav was speaking to Nikhil Taneja at Yuvaa Conclave 2.0.

He is seen getting up from his chair, walking down the stage, and delivering his line in front of the man who is seen dozing off.

Raghav's timing of delivery leaves the man in splits. Joining them, the audience also had a LOL moment.

Raghav says to the sleeping man, "Jab tak woh baat mujhe globally paunchani hai toh main woh baat paunchake rahunga chahe banda so raha ho ya h*** raha ho (As long as I've got something to say that needs global attention, I'll make sure it reaches the world, no matter what — whether someone is sleeping or sh**ing)."

When Raghav resumes the session, he doesn't forget to poke fun at the joke.

"Arrey usse uthne toh do, brush karega, bathroom jayega... Thoda time do yaar ... Thodi angadai lega (Come on man, let him get up, he'll brush his teeth, head to the bathroom... Just give him some time... He'll stretch a bit)," he says.

The Internet's Response

The Internet quickly reacted to the video and flooded the comments section.

A user wrote, "Like my teacher in class with me every day when I take a nap."

Another user wrote, "I have a feeling he can be the true successor of SRK!"

Another comment read, "So much love for this man."

Another fan wrote, "Unique celebrity, favourite celebrity."

Another comment read, "Bro has no filters."

Raghav Juyal received praise for his stellar performance in Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba**ds of Bollywood. He played Parvaiz, a die-hard Emraan Hashmi fan and a loyal friend to the character played by Lakshya. The scene featuring Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal went viral on the Internet and has been termed the best scene from the series.