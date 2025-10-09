Saif Ali Khan On Relationship With Ex-Wife Amrita Singh: "We Usually Talk When I'm In Hospital"

Saif Ali Khan recently recalled how much his first wife, Amrita Singh, influenced his early life and career.

Saif, who appeared on Too Much with Kajol & Twinkle, said, "I've spoken about it a lot, and obviously, 21 is a young age, and things change. We know that things didn't work out, but apart from having two wonderful, wonderful children, I don't think I've said before how important Amrita was in my life, to help me understand my way through the film industry, as well as understand quite a few things. Her contribution and help at that time were quite invaluable. It's a pity things didn't work out."

Kajol playfully responded, "But she brought you up well."

To this, Saif added, "There were some really important and learning years, and like I said, she's a wonderful mom. But I'm very lucky; I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough. We usually speak about important things, and usually when I'm in a hospital bed."

He laughed and said, "Which is actually quite often. So yeah, it's a regular kind of contact."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's relationship has often drawn attention over the years. The two met when Saif was shooting for what was supposed to be his first film, Rahul Rawail's Bekhudi.

Although Saif was eventually replaced in the project after creative differences with the director, the shoot turned out to be a turning point in his personal life, it was where he first met Amrita, who was already a popular actor. The two soon fell in love and got married in 1991, even before Saif's official Bollywood debut. They got divorced in 2004.

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the couple has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. He also shares two children - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan - with Amrita, both of whom have followed their parents into acting.

On the work front, Saif is currently filming Haiwaan with director Priyadarshan and has wrapped up a project with Rahul Dholakia. He is also expected to begin shooting for Race 4 early next year.

