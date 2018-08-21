Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser: Chiranjeevi's Gift For Fans Is Truly Spectacular

Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

An early birthday present for all the Chiranjeevi fans is the teaser of his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which released on the Internet today. The teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is expected to open in theatres next year, is spectacular. The visuals in the teaser are truly grand and nothing less was expected for Chiranjeevi, who plays the title role in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the story of one of India's earliest freedom fighters Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before than the First War of Independence of 1857. Chiranjeevi along with his son Ram Charan (the film's producer), are all set to depict the story of this "unsung hero" in a grandiose format.

In the teaser, Chiranjeevi is presented as the brave and bold Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who singlehandedly holds the fort (almost literally) against the British soldiers and gives them a run for their money. British soldiers are frustrated with Narasimha Reddy's uprising as they are unable to contain or counter it.

Watch the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

In addition to Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has a cameo in the period film, which he filmed in March.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by ram Charan through his Konidela Production Company. The films stunts are designed by Greg Powell (Skyfall and the Fast And The Furious series) and Lee Whittaker.