Chiranjeevi Shares Pics From His Mother's Birthday Celebrations. MIA - Ram Charan And Upasana

Film veteran Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi's birthday and shared some pictures from the celebrations. Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha Konidala and his mother can be seen posing pretty for the cameras in pictures. In one picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen feeding his mother a piece of cake. Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday with love to the goddess of birth, Kani Penhga Amma." Chiranjeevi also shared a few images on his X (formerly known as Twitter). Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana were MIA from the celebrations. Take a look:

On the eve of Republic Day, Chiranjeevi has been announced as the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. Ram Charan, Upasana, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR congratulated him on his achievement. Ram Charan wrote in his X, "Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious 'Padma Vibhushan'! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation.. Immense gratitude to Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support. Here's to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi."

Upasana shared a beautiful picture featuring Chiranjeevi and daughter Klin Kaara to congratulate her father-in-law on his achievement. Upasana wrote in the caption, "What you see are five fingers that form a powerful fist. Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema and philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law & granddad. Chirutha, honored with Padma Vibhushan.@chiranjeevikonidela." Take a look:

Chiranjeevi has been married to Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah, since 1980. They have two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is an actor in Telugu cinema.