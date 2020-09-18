Amitabh Bachchan's 17-Hour Work Day Wasn't 'Alarming' For Him. Here's What Was

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July

Mr Bachchan joined the sets of KBC last week

"Substantial and rewarding for the body," he said about his work schedule

Amitabh Bachchan, who cannot stay away from work, spent "almost 17 hours" on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, and that's just a regular work-day for the 77-year-old actor. Big B, who documents his everyday experiences on his official blog before retiring for the night, logged in to Tumblr around 2 am to write: "Back from work a little while ago and that would be an almost 17 hours of work in a day. Substantial and rewarding for the body that suffers post COVID syndrome." Big B, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and has recovered since, wrote while his hectic work schedule might seem "alarming" to some, the only thing that bothered him on the sets was costume changes: "Sounds alarming , but the only alarms that went off during the day were the inconsistency of the multiple dress changes required for various episodes on the KBC encounter."

Meanwhile, here's what Mr Bachchan posted on Instagram about "being safe and being in protection."

Mr Bachchan, who recently wrote he is "addicted to KBC", also shared the details of what goes into making the sets of KBC a safe place in photos. With Big B on the host's seat on KBC sets, his crew members were seen wearing protective gear from head-to-toe.

T 3564 - be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution .. pic.twitter.com/KkfBXnxdfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan joined the sets of KBC last week, when he shared this ecstatic tweet: "20 saal, 12th parv, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begins!)"

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

Here's how Big B has been filling up his social media with updates from KBC sets:

Online registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had begun in May but the show's premiere date is yet to be announced.