Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Goes Behind Making Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Set A Safe Space

Another day, another post from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, courtesy the show's host Amitabh Bachchan. The actor, who is back at work after recovering from coronavirus, has actively been sharing pictures from his KBC diaries. In today's post, the actor talks about the need for safety at his workplace. He shared BTS pictures of himself along with the crew members, who can be seen wearing protective gear from head-to-toe. Be it masks, face shields, gloves or PPE kits, the crew members have been taking all the necessary precautions and Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet highlights that. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his tweet: "Be safe .. Be in precaution... At work and in caution."

T 3564 - be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution .. pic.twitter.com/KkfBXnxdfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, who will be hosting the popular TV quiz show for the eleventh time, posted a picture from the show on Tuesday. He began the week with a post that read: "20 saal, 12th parv, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begins!)"

T 3652 - 20 ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

Sharing a promo of the show on Instagram earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "It's coming back. KBC... Because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback.'" Check out the promo here:

Amitabh Bachchan, sharing pictures from this season of the show for the first time, described his experience in these words: "The work routine beginneth as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place. The world has become a different place... The world has changed."