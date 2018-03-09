Amitabh Bachchan With... Daughter Shweta Or Son Abhishek? Can You Guess?

Is it Friday, yet? Yes, actor Abhishek Bachchan's 'Flashback Friday' Instagram post just reminded us. He shared a very old picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it as, "Still the same camaraderie... I'm just a bit taller now... Ok, ok, ok and our fashion sense has evolved too (thank God!) #fathersandsons #buddiesforlife." In just an hour, the Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's picture has got more than 50,000 like and comments such as "Priceless. You're a little pudding in this" and "most adorable picture" have been posted. The father-son duo often share pictures with each other on social media, much to the delight of their fans.
Highlights
- "Still the same camaraderie... I'm just a bit taller now," he wrote
- "Best moments in life," Neetu Kapoor commented
- Abhishek is shooting for Manmarziyan in Amristar
Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's 'Flashback Friday' picture.
"Best moments in life," Neetu Kapoor, wife of actor Rishi Kapoor, commented the post.
Last December, Big B shared an old family picture with wife Jaya and children Shweta and Abhishek. "How quickly they grow up... and innocence turns to sense," he wrote.
On Friendship Day, Abhishek shared a heart-warming picture with Big B and wrote, "Since, apparently, it's friendship day!!! #buddiesfolife #fathersandsons."
Amitabh Bachchan, 75, married Jaya Bachchan, 69, in June 1973. Their daughter Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and the couple are parents to children Navya Naveli and Agastya. Abhishek and actress Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya is six-years-old.
CommentsHe is currently filming Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan in Amristar. He also co-owns an Indian Super League football club Chennaiyin FC.
Meanwhile, 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor is Amitabh Bachchan's next release. He also has Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra in the pipeline.