Amitabh Bachchan Shows Us What The Filmfare Awards Looked Like 46 Years Ago

- "19th Filmfare Awards night," Big B tweeted
- He won Best Supporting Actor for Anand
- Rajesh Khanna won Best Actor
The 19th Filmfare Awards was a big night for Team Anand. Apart from the above mentioned categories, the film also won Best Story, Best Dialogue and Best Editing at the Filmfare Awards. Credits for the Anand's much-appreciated dialogues go to Gulzar while story credits go to Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
This is what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "19th Filmfare Awards night... Rajesh Khanna best actor Anand; Asha Parekh best actress; Raj Kapoor best director for Mera Naam Joker; Karanjia editor of the mag; Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw chief guest; AB best supporting for Anand; Hrishi Da best story and best picture!"
T 2740 - 19th FilmFare Award nite .. Rajesh Khanna best actor ANAND; Asha Parekh best actress; Raj Kapoor best director for Mera Naam Joker; Karanjia editor of the mag; Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw chief guest; AB best supporting for ANAND; Hrishi Da best story and best picture !! pic.twitter.com/h4NnJlZUMx— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018
Big B shared more glimpses of the movie on Twitter:
T 2740 - 47 years ! ANAND .. a glorious innings .. and then after the beginning of many more such with Hrishi Da .. !! pic.twitter.com/vHGY0oUXcP— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018
A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me- some gifts are priceless pic.twitter.com/as2mYzwP4D— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 9, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is currently working with Ayan Mukerji for Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His upcoming projects also include 102 Not Out (with Rishi Kapoor) and Thugs Of Hindostan (with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.)