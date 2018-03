Amitabh Bachchan Shows Us What The Filmfare Awards Looked Like 46 Years Ago

Highlights "19th Filmfare Awards night," Big B tweeted He won Best Supporting Actor for Anand Rajesh Khanna won Best Actor

" - is one of the most iconic dialogues of Rajesh Khanna from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's, which released on March 12 in 1971. The following year, Rajesh Khanna won the Best Actor Filmfare Award forwhile Amitabh Bachchan , who played Dr Bhaskar Banerjee or babumoshai in the movie, won Best Supporting Actor. Asclocked 47 years in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a piece of throwback gold from the 19th Filmfare Awards (1972), which also saw Hrishikesh Mukherjee collecting the Best Picture Award for. In the group photo, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan share the stage with the other big winners of the night - Asha Parekh (won Best Actress for) and Raj Kapoor (winner of Best Director for).The 19th Filmfare Awards was a big night for Team. Apart from the above mentioned categories, the film also won Best Story, Best Dialogue and Best Editing at the Filmfare Awards. Credits for the's much-appreciated dialogues go to Gulzar while story credits go to Hrishikesh Mukherjee.This is what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "19th Filmfare Awards night... Rajesh Khanna best actor Anand; Asha Parekh best actress; Raj Kapoor best director for Mera Naam Joker; Karanjia editor of the mag; Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw chief guest; AB best supporting for Anand; Hrishi Da best story and best picture!"Big B shared more glimpses of the movie on Twitter: Last week, Twinkle Khanna chanced upon a "priceless" photo of her father Rajesh Khanna from when he was shooting the songfor. This is what she had to say:Amitabh Bachchan is currently working with Ayan Mukerji for, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His upcoming projects also include(with Rishi Kapoor) and(with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.)