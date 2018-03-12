Amitabh Bachchan Shows Us What The Filmfare Awards Looked Like 46 Years Ago

Highlights "19th Filmfare Awards night," Big B tweeted He won Best Supporting Actor for Anand Rajesh Khanna won Best Actor

T 2740 - 19th FilmFare Award nite .. Rajesh Khanna best actor ANAND; Asha Parekh best actress; Raj Kapoor best director for Mera Naam Joker; Karanjia editor of the mag; Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw chief guest; AB best supporting for ANAND; Hrishi Da best story and best picture !! pic.twitter.com/h4NnJlZUMx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018

T 2740 - 47 years ! ANAND .. a glorious innings .. and then after the beginning of many more such with Hrishi Da .. !! pic.twitter.com/vHGY0oUXcP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2018

A friend found this from the archives and is now making a print for me- some gifts are priceless pic.twitter.com/as2mYzwP4D — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 9, 2018