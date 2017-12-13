Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of The First Time He Wore A Suit

The latest throwback picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan takes us back to the Fifties, when the actor was is his early teens or pre-teen years. In this black-and-white picture, a young Amitabh Bachchan, suited up, posed with his mother Teji Bachchan, who looked graceful in a sari. The 75-year-old actor revealed that this was the first time when he wore a suit and also attributed Teji Bachchan for his "fashion and style senses." He wrote: "Ma and Me... very early 1950's ... Mother gave me all my fashion and style senses... This the first suit she made me wear, tie and all, for an event in Allahabad... Those sensibilities never changed."
Earlier this week Amitabh Bachchan shared several other throwback pictures, in some of them he was suited up:
Amitabh Bachchan is the elder of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan's two sons. His younger brother is Ajitabh Bachchan. Mr Bachchan is married to actress Jaya Bachchan and his son Abhishek is also an actor. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai and they have a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Mr Bachchan's daughter Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Shweta and Nikhil are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya and the family of four resides in New Delhi.
Amitabh Bachchan is arguably one of the busiest Bollywood actors. He is currently filming Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also be seen in 102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. Later, Amitabh Bachchan will start filming Karan Johar-produced trilogy Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.