Amitabh Bachchan Deserves A Slow Clap For Sharing This Throwback Pic, Also Featuring Sridevi

Amitabh Bachchan, who it seems has a treasure trove of throwback pictures , shared one on Friday, featuring himself and actress Sridevi from the sets of their 1984 film. Mr Bachchan has worn several bizarre outfits for his films -, the lightbulb jacket inandto name a few - but none like this. We can't even describe this one. "With Sridevi in a ... swimming pool sequence for film," he captioned the picture. Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi have also made films such asandtogether.Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi's photo here:Amitabh Bachchan shared several other throwback pictures on Friday. In one of the photos, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen clicking a picture of his children Abhishek and Shweta with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. "Those wonderful days of young innocence and no mobiles. My father with Shweta and Abhishek and the photographer yours truly," he captioned it. In the third picture he shared today, Amitabh Bachchan features with his mother Teji Bachchan after he returned from hospital post his infamous Coolie accident. "Mothers love when I returned home after my Coolie accident from Breach Candy Hospital," he said.Amitabh Bachchan is a busy star today. He is currently makingfor Yash Raj Films, which also features Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. After that, he will get busy with Kaan Johar's trilogy, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is also awaiting the release of