Amitabh Bachchan Shares News Pics From Fan Meet Session. Bonus - Grandson Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's meet and greet session with fans on Sunday was extra special. Why, you ask? Well, the film veteran was accompanied by his grandson Agastya Nanda. Big B, in his latest blog entry, shared photos with Agastya and he wrote, "But there was a Sunday GOJ on the way which was given a misnomer .. err .. a miss ....haha. So here be we at the GOJ...And some more." Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan has a meet and greet session with his fans outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Meanwhile, on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures from the meet and greet session and he wrote, "This love shall remain a huge debt that I can never repay..."

T 5095 - ... this love shall remain a huge debt that I can never repay .. pic.twitter.com/svngmkuWQQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2024

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.

In his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda starred as the lead character Archie Andrews. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7, last year. Agastya will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.