A BTS Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan From <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>: "Just Hanging Around"

Amitabh Bachchan is reliving the days of Kalki shoot and how. The superstar, who portrayed Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, shared a BTS picture on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen hanging in the air in a specially stunt shot. What made the picture special was Amitabh Bachchan's witty caption. He wrote, "Errr ... KALKI at work !! Umm .. just hanging around." The Internet showered love on the picture. "This is incredible sir ... No words can define this ... Inspired ...," wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Wahaaaa Super Duper Movie." Take a look:

Earlier, a few make-up artists shared some behind-the scene photos from Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD transformation. Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle shared pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama : a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor." Take a look:

Make-up artist Karandeep Singh shared some more photos of Big B and he wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for mind blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of sir Amitabh Bachchan designed by Preetisheel and set makeup execution by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes." Take a look:

The film's director, Nag Ashwin, in an interview with NDTV's Abira Dhar, shared his work experience with the living legend. "The first day of shoot was with Mr Bachchan Sir and that was as intimidating as it could get," said Nag Ashwin. The filmmaker added that he was intimated at first but Big B made the entire process very "easy."

Nag Ashwin told NDTV, "He was in proper prosthetics... and it was first day of shoot of this film. So, I was just trying to figure out how to work with him. What the boundaries are? Can I tell him that we need more takes? How do I tell him what to do? I think it was because of the experience and the superstar that he is. He just made it all easy and comfortable and he was fully available and made things happen." Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.