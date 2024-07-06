Kalki 2898 AD Director To NDTV On Working With Amitabh Bachchan: First Day Of Shoot Was "Intimidating"

The Kalki 2898 AD juggernaut rolls on and how. The film has been ruling the box office since its release last week. The film's director, Nag Ashwin, in an interview with NDTV's Abira Dhar, shared what the experience on sets was like, especially directing a film legend like Amitabh Bachchan, who stars as Ashwatthama in the sci-fi movie. "The first day of shoot was with Mr Bachchan Sir and that was as intimidating as it could get," said Nag Ashwin. The filmmaker added that he was intimated at first but Big B made the entire process very "easy."

Nag Ashwin told NDTV, "He was in proper prosthetics... and it was first day of shoot of this film. So, I was just trying to figure out how to work with him. What the boundaries are? Can I tell him that we need more takes? How do I tell him what to do? I think it was because of the experience and the superstar that he is. He just made it all easy and comfortable and he was fully available and made things happen."

The only fear Nag Ashwin felt while working with Amitabh Bachchan was asking for a retake, especially if there were situations of technical glitches. "My fear was always asking for another take because of technical things. If there was some focus issue or light thing, the technician would ask for another take. It was always that kind of frustration...but I think he was super game for it. He was very generous," said Nag Ashwin.

Kalki 2898 AD is successfully running in theatres and has managed to collect Rs 432.1 crore in India within 9 days of release, according to a Sacnilk report. The film has been equally adept at performing well at the global box office.

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.